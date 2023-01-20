Ampleforth Governance Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.65 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $3.21 or 0.00014933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $48.26 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003189 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 74.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00436542 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,549.58 or 0.30642040 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.51 or 0.00750942 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
