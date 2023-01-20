Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 49,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,244,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amyris from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amyris from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Amyris from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.67.

Get Amyris alerts:

Amyris Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amyris in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Amyris by 109.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.