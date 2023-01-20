Analysts Issue Forecasts for United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

United Community Banks Stock Down 3.2 %

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.03. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 37.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Community Banks by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,419,000 after purchasing an additional 672,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in United Community Banks by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,304,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,773,000 after purchasing an additional 548,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

