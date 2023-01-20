Analysts’ New Coverage for January 20th (AAMC, AAU, ABIO, ADXS, AEMD, AHPI, BIOL, BTX, CO, CULP)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, January 20th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Irwin Naturals (OTC:IWINF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

