Analysts Set Expectations for Compass Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share.

CMPX has been the topic of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CMPX stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. Compass Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $485.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

In other news, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,552.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,069,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 402,000 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vered Bisker-Leib sold 14,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,069,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPX. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Further Reading

