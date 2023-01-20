Analysts Set Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) PT at $5.40

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

Separately, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.95% and a negative net margin of 349.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 566,385 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

