Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 953 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $233.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

