Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

