Angeles Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $220.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.13. The company has a market capitalization of $415.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.07.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.