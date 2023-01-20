Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes $148,000 Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 311.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

TAK stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.65. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

