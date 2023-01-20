Anglo American’s (AAL) Top Pick Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their top pick rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AALGet Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.62) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.49) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.98) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.29).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,563.50 ($43.48) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.66 billion and a PE ratio of 764.70. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.97). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,298.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,965.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,310.32).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

