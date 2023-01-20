Anyswap Tops One Day Volume of $9,472.36 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $68.26 million and $9,472.36 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for about $7.96 or 0.00037274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.80 or 0.00434778 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,513.97 or 0.30518179 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00749512 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 7.5166453 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $7,069.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

