Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Cut by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $59,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.70.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.64. 5,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.72.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

