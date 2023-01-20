APENFT (NFT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.19 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $121.83 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

