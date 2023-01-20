API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.41 on Major Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, API3 has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00006244 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $87.40 million and $8.90 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00430142 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,762.08 or 0.30192824 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.74 or 0.00726638 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

