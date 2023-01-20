API3 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $79.65 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00006021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $79.65 million and $6.71 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

