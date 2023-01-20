AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) were up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.83. Approximately 35,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,824,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APP shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.79 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 358,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $5,046,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,931,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,834,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.