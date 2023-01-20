Arcblock 24 Hour Volume Hits $264,953.19 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000540 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $11.63 million and $264,953.19 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

