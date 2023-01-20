Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,354,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,344,000 after buying an additional 634,451 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,505,000 after buying an additional 421,403 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,850,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,578,000 after buying an additional 410,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of ADM opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

