Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$5.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Diagras property that consists of 58 contiguous claims with an area of 48,346 hectares located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

