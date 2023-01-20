Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.22

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.22 and traded as low as $12.22. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 169,338 shares trading hands.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC)
