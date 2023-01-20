Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.22

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.22 and traded as low as $12.22. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 169,338 shares trading hands.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 673,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 29,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 243,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 23,842 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

