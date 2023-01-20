argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in argenx were worth $54,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in argenx by 3.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in argenx in the third quarter valued at $6,157,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,502. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.71. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $407.93.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

