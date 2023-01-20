Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.0 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance

ARLUF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. 906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aristocrat Leisure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.