Ark Price Reaches $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $51.53 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00022630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004150 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004197 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,507,384 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

