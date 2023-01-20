ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Update

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ASM International from €325.00 ($353.26) to €300.00 ($326.09) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASM International from €379.00 ($411.96) to €368.00 ($400.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.17.

ASM International Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded up $6.22 on Friday, hitting $330.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,424. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.22. ASM International has a 52-week low of $201.38 and a 52-week high of $381.00.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

