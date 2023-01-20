Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.