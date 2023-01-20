Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $13.38 Million Stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,067 shares during the period. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for 9.1% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. owned 23.87% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 264,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 58,821 shares in the last quarter.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Performance

PPI stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92.

