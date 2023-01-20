Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $625,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $261.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.59. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

