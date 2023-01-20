Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,910 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.7% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $116.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28.

