Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Purchases 6,496 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,305,304 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $325,088,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $117,520,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,415 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

