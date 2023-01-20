AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($143.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.25) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a £125 ($152.53) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £116.25 ($141.85).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £112.86 ($137.72) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is £112.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($100.23) and a one year high of £118.86 ($145.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £174.88 billion and a PE ratio of 10,761.90.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

