Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 6.1 %

AAME stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Get Atlantic American alerts:

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

Atlantic American Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Get Rating ) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.