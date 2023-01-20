Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Trading Down 6.1 %
AAME stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Atlantic American
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.
