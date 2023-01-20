Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $1,274,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,717,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total value of $1,298,905.06.

On Thursday, January 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $1,053,233.78.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $1,073,304.40.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $1,178,653.62.

On Friday, December 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,262,812.40.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $1,283,486.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.49, for a total value of $1,167,110.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,168,747.52.

On Monday, November 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $1,087,603.64.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36.

Atlassian Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.12. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 24.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.95.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.