ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.29

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.29 and traded as high as C$50.59. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$50.16, with a volume of 67,829 shares.

ATA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$588.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$611.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.6904281 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

