Audius Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.08 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $160.25 million and $8.08 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

