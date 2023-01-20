Augur (REP) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Augur (REP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Augur has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $59.78 million and $3.69 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for $5.43 or 0.00025757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003119 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.
About Augur
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
