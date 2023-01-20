AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AULRF traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Get AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.