AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,669 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for 4.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,232,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $9.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,317.62. 1,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,447.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,308.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.