Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Shares Down 20%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) shares fell 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 130,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 326,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on XLY. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$18.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.
