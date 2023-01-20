Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Trading Down 3.4%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. 20,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 4,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Avance Gas alerts:

Avance Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avance Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avance Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.