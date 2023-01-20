Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Shares Up 0.4%

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.92. 6,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 16,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 5.59% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

