Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.