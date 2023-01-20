Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $138.47 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

