Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $748,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,467,000 after buying an additional 762,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,322,000 after acquiring an additional 367,511 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 230.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,133,000 after acquiring an additional 301,634 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $144.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.35.

