Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $893,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,602,490,000 after buying an additional 923,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,132,000 after buying an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

