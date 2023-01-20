Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 613 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $583.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.13. The company has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

