Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 108,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $80.84.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.