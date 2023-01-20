Axie Infinity Price Tops $8.31 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $839.92 million and $54.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.31 or 0.00039352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017732 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00232279 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000482 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003082 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,105,780 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

