Axie Infinity Trading Up 3.3% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.37 or 0.00039699 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $846.60 million and $74.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031444 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017812 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00231716 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000990 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,105,780 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 101,105,780.10491607 in circulation.

