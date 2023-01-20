Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) EVP John Woock Sells 30,215 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) EVP John Woock sold 30,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $2,034,678.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AXNX traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,120. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.41 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Axonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after buying an additional 991,055 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,775,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,855,000 after buying an additional 611,091 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 400,801 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 834,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,752,000 after buying an additional 319,388 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

